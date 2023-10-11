The Trick To Sealing Homemade Crab Rangoons If Water Isn't Cutting It

You're probably used to ordering crab rangoons with your Chinese takeout order. The crunchy wontons filled with a creamy, cheesy imitation crab mixture and served with sweet red sauce are full of flavor and texture. Homemade versions of this appetizer are just as delicious as the ones from a Chinese restaurant, but the key to perfecting crab rangoons is sealing them properly. Many recipes suggest using water for sealing, but if that's not working, try egg wash or cornstarch slurry to keep the filling inside of the wonton wrappers.

If the rangoons aren't sealed, that delicious filling will leak out into the frying oil. This is bad for two reasons: First, you don't want to lose the pricey and delicious ingredients, and second, it could be dangerous if it causes the oil to splatter out of the pan. The oil might also seep into the crab rangoons, which will cause them to turn out soggy, or end up with air pockets instead of bites of creamy filling. It's important to follow the recipe regarding the amount of filling per rangoon, because if it's overfilled, it will be more difficult to seal the wonton wrappers.