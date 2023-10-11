The Trick To Sealing Homemade Crab Rangoons If Water Isn't Cutting It
You're probably used to ordering crab rangoons with your Chinese takeout order. The crunchy wontons filled with a creamy, cheesy imitation crab mixture and served with sweet red sauce are full of flavor and texture. Homemade versions of this appetizer are just as delicious as the ones from a Chinese restaurant, but the key to perfecting crab rangoons is sealing them properly. Many recipes suggest using water for sealing, but if that's not working, try egg wash or cornstarch slurry to keep the filling inside of the wonton wrappers.
If the rangoons aren't sealed, that delicious filling will leak out into the frying oil. This is bad for two reasons: First, you don't want to lose the pricey and delicious ingredients, and second, it could be dangerous if it causes the oil to splatter out of the pan. The oil might also seep into the crab rangoons, which will cause them to turn out soggy, or end up with air pockets instead of bites of creamy filling. It's important to follow the recipe regarding the amount of filling per rangoon, because if it's overfilled, it will be more difficult to seal the wonton wrappers.
Sealing homemade crab rangoons
If plain water isn't sealing the crab rangoon wrappers, the first option is to use an egg wash. To make an egg wash, simply whisk an egg together with a small amount of water. The wash is thicker than just water, and should do the trick of acting as a glue. The egg wash will also turn the outside into a delicious golden brown, similar to how it works on the top of pies. If you're not into egg wash, cornstarch slurry is another alternative. Make slurry by mixing one part cornstarch with two parts water. If either of these mixtures are too thick, slowly add more water until you get the right consistency.
When it's time to seal the homemade crab rangoons, a little goes a long way. One of the reasons they might not remain sealed is because they're too wet. To avoid this, dip your fingers or a small brush in the egg wash or cornstarch slurry and shake off any excess liquid. There are a few different folding styles like the triangle and star folds, depending on preference. No matter what shape you want the rangoons to be, carefully wet the edges, fold the wontons, then press tightly to seal. Now all that's left is to heat the oil in a deep pan and start frying!