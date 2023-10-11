How Long You Can Keep Store-Bought Frosting In The Fridge

Although making homemade frosting doesn't take long, when you're already baking cupcakes or quick bread to spread it on, you sometimes want to skip a step or two. That's where store-bought frosting comes in. The only problem? It's unlikely you'll use the whole container in one round of baking, so it's crucial to know how long your leftover frosting will last in the fridge.

Luckily, you have some time before you have to throw it out. Opened cans of store-bought frosting can last in the fridge for up to four weeks, so you can bring them back out if you get a second wind to make a cake or another baked good. If you're not baking anytime in the next month, you can keep your leftover frosting in the freezer, where it will last up to three months. But whatever you do, make sure you don't store it on the counter. The thick, sugary paste may look imperishable, but the frosting will melt or develop bacteria that can make you ill if left out for more than two hours, according to the USDA. On the flip side, if you don't open your can at all, it'll last you up to 18 months in the pantry.