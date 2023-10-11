How Long You Can Keep Store-Bought Frosting In The Fridge
Although making homemade frosting doesn't take long, when you're already baking cupcakes or quick bread to spread it on, you sometimes want to skip a step or two. That's where store-bought frosting comes in. The only problem? It's unlikely you'll use the whole container in one round of baking, so it's crucial to know how long your leftover frosting will last in the fridge.
Luckily, you have some time before you have to throw it out. Opened cans of store-bought frosting can last in the fridge for up to four weeks, so you can bring them back out if you get a second wind to make a cake or another baked good. If you're not baking anytime in the next month, you can keep your leftover frosting in the freezer, where it will last up to three months. But whatever you do, make sure you don't store it on the counter. The thick, sugary paste may look imperishable, but the frosting will melt or develop bacteria that can make you ill if left out for more than two hours, according to the USDA. On the flip side, if you don't open your can at all, it'll last you up to 18 months in the pantry.
How to save leftover store-bought frosting
While it's true that leftover store-bought frosting can last up to four weeks in the fridge, it's important to store it correctly for it to do so, and the same goes for keeping it in the freezer. This can be as simple as popping the lid back on the container if your package is air-tight. If not, transfer the leftovers to a Ziploc bag or a Tupperware. However, avoid keeping any frosting in a piping bag or a Ziploc that has the tip cut off since the open hole can cause it to dry out more quickly.
Just like with meat or fish, when it's time to use your frozen frosting, try to remember to move it to the fridge the night before so it has time to thaw. If you defrost it this way, it can last for a few extra days in the fridge before you'll want to toss it. If you need your frosting thawed the day of, it's possible to do so in the microwave — just nuke it for 10 seconds at a time and stir between each interval, but keep in mind that microwaved frosting won't last beyond immediate use. Regardless of which defrosting method you use, you'll want to stir your spread well afterward in case any of the fat has separated out.