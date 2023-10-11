Make Pancakes In The Oven And Avoid The Hassle Of Flipping

If you're tired of serving misshapen pancakes, cutting away burnt edges, or tossing half-cooked bits of pancake batter into the bin, there's a better way to make breakfast and brunch. Particularly if you're busy, hectic mornings don't offer the time and space you need to stand at your stove flipping discs of pancake mix.

The great news is that pancakes can easily be made in your oven, bypassing the process of needing to master the perfect flip. Whether you use a store-bought pancake mix or prefer to whip up your favorite batter from scratch, you can simply pour the batter into a sheet pan, use muffin tins, or put some of your pie dishes to use. Just line a sheet or tin with parchment paper first, and grease muffin tins with butter. While the container you use will impact the amount of time your pancake batter needs to cook in the oven, in around 15 minutes, you can have hot, doughy morsels to offer the hungry mouths eagerly waiting at the dining table.