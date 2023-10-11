Cut Down The Cooking Time By Slicing Your Stuffed Peppers In Half

When you make stuffed peppers, it's common to cut off the top and keep them whole. Despite this tradition, we think there's a strong case for slicing peppers in half. The first, and perhaps most important, benefit of slicing the peppers in half is it reduces the cooking time. Halved peppers will soften faster than whole peppers, which means you don't even have to blanch them before you stuff them with rice, quinoa, ground beef, or whatever fillings you like to use.

Let's get into how much time slicing your stuffed peppers can save you. Every recipe varies, but many suggest cooking the peppers in the oven for 20 minutes before stuffing. This gives your peppers time to soften without having to waste water and effort to blanch them. To be fair, blanching whole peppers only takes 10 to 15 minutes, but you'll have to wait for the water to boil, so you are saving time by using halved peppers. Your oven will already be heated when it's time to return the stuffed peppers to cook, which only takes an additional 10 to 15 minutes. In comparison, whole peppers can take 30 minutes to an hour to cook depending on the recipe — even after they are blanched.