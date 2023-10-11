Skip The Fancy Seasonings To Let The Natural Flavor Of Tuna Steak Shine

There is a school of thought that suggests if a meat is of a high enough quality, there is little need to season it with more than just salt and pepper. Do you really need a whole assortment of fancy seasonings that have the potential to overpower the natural flavors of the meat? The same logic applies to tuna steaks. In many cases, the simpler seasoning option is the better option because you really want to let the natural flavor of the tuna steak shine.

Overpowering seasonings don't have to be exotic or expensive, just excessive. Think of ones that are powerful, bold, and make statements. Heavier herbs, garlic, capers, olives, wasabi, and even soy sauce can mute the tuna's natural goodness. Though marinating tuna is a tip often suggested as a way of injecting flavor into the fish, you honestly don't need more than a bit of salt and some good olive oil to cook a perfectly simple tuna steak. Light garnishes like parsley or a squeeze of lemon juice provide freshness that doesn't overpower the tuna. Aim for seasonings that elevate and communicate with the fish.

Though it is considered a mild-flavored fish, tuna does have its own unique, sweet fattiness that can serve as a flavor base all its own. It really depends on what kind of tuna you plan on purchasing, because different types of tuna taste different from one another.