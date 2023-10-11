Upgrade The Flavor Of Asparagus Soup By Adding Matcha

Matcha isn't just for making warm beverages. Beyond its applications as a tea and a colorful addition to lattes, the bright green powder proves to be quite the culinary powerhouse. Giving depth to a wide range of sweet and savory recipes, a touch of matcha makes anything more intriguing. Mix it into cookie batter, blend it into hummus, sprinkle it over toasted nuts — the options are endless. However, one of our favorite ways to use matcha powder is by adding it to asparagus soup.

The two ingredients actually share very similar flavor profiles. Much like asparagus tends to be defined by its woodsy earthiness, matcha is characterized by its equally vegetal and umami-driven qualities. Both ingredients display a mellow but prominent bitterness. As a result, joining the two together allows the flavors to be amplified in a unique way. While the asparagus can impart nuanced notes of nuttiness and sweetness (depending on the varietal), matcha works to accentuate the fresh and vegetal features of the asparagus.

Asparagus and matcha could work in any sort of culinary configuration, but incorporating matcha into an asparagus soup ensures that the spears' subtle aromas and grassy flavors don't get lost in the mix of ingredients. Since matcha powder is quite concentrated in pigment, it can also help the soup to maintain a deep verdant shade, which can improve aesthetics.