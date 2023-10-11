Tripleta Is The Hearty Puerto Rican Sandwich That Requires 3 Kinds Of Meat

A popular tourist destination, Puerto Rico is known for its paradisiacal Caribbean beaches, vibrant nightlife, and a food scene that fuses African, European, and Latin American ingredients. The tripleta is a tasty product of Puerto Rican culture, born from a combination of cocina criolla and a nightlife hangover cure.

Meaning triple in English, the tripleta lives up to its name, featuring three different kinds of meat: slow-cooked pork, cube steak, and cold-cut ham. Tripleta sandwiches incorporate these three types of meat into a soft sandwich roll with cheese, veggies, crunchy potato sticks, and mayo-kechu, a Puerto Rican term for special sauce.

These over-the-top triple-meat sandwiches are a famous Puerto Rican street food, sold after hours to soak up a night of drinking and dancing, or at casual Puerto Rican restaurants for a splittable lunch. Slow-cooked pork shoulder, or pernil, is a classic Latin American and Caribbean dish that uses a complex marinade of sofrito, adobo, oregano, and Caribbean sazón seasoning blend to create the juiciest, zestiest pulled-pork filling. Cube steak is ultra-tenderized seasoned and marinated beef.

The pernil and cube steak along with thin slices of lunch-meat ham provide heartiness, moisture, and depth of flavor that speak for themselves. The addition of white cheese, like gouda, muenster, mozzarella, or Swiss, provides a creamy glue that keeps the meat and veggies in place.