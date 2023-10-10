Korean Baesuk Features Sweet, Steamed Pears As The Key Ingredient

Over the past few decades, Korean cuisine has made it into the limelight of global culinary trends. Korean barbecue joints abound in the Western hemisphere, while kimchi and gochujang are popular ingredients that Americans now fuse into grilled cheese, pasta, and meat dishes. Baesuk is a lesser-known delicacy that demonstrates how Koreans also use food as medicine. Considered a flu remedy, fruit punch, and delicate dessert all in one, Baesuk features sweet steamed pears as the key ingredient. Originating during the centuries-long reign of the Korean High Court in the Joseon Dynasty, Baesuk was first and foremost a type of spiced fruit punch made by boiling sliced or whole pears in water with peppercorns, honey, and ginger.

During the mid-20th century, baesuk became a popular dish across socioeconomic classes and saw its uses diversified. Now, baesuk encompasses various functions. The liquid consists of poached, spiced pear juice that can be enjoyed as a cold punch or a hot cough syrup. The drink's individual ingredients have long been touted for their curative properties for sore throats, making Baesuk a popular flu-season beverage. Pears may only be a flavoring agent for the drink version of baesuk, but they're the star of the show in a sweet and sophisticated baesuk dessert made by stuffing and steaming whole pears with jujubes, pine nuts, ginger, and honey.