The Ideal Bread To Use For Densely Packed Sandwiches
Nothing says love like a good sandwich piled high with meats, cheeses, veggies, and condiments; however, when building a densely packed sandwich, the last thing you want is for the bread to be structurally defunct and fall apart from the weight of those moisture-rich ingredients. These types of sandwiches require a hearty bread, which is why when making this handheld meal, the baguette, whether it be of the French or Italian variety, is the ideal go-to. This substantial choice can withstand juicy tomatoes, leafy red lettuce, bell peppers, watery cucumbers, and creamy condiments without buckling.
The baguette is really engineered for sandwich making. Its thick, crispy, and crunchy exterior gives it a firmness that makes it easy to hold without the worry of it becoming a soggy mess. At the same time, it's interior is soft and chewy with a buttery, delicious open crumb that tastes even better as it soaks up the juices of its ingredients. The Vietnamese banh mi, which is comprised of meats, carrots, cucumbers, onions, pate, mayo, cilantro and chili, is a great example of a sandwich that benefits from being made with a baguette. But if the texture of the baguette doesn't rank among your favorite breads, don't worry, there are other options that will work.
Other sturdy breads
A bagel is another bread that is ideal for and can stand up to your sandwich makings. Its structure is similar to a baguette in that it is soft and chewy on the inside, but it's also sturdy on the outside. Whether you are transforming it into a pizza sandwich with a generous dose of tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni or using it to make your favorite vegetarian sandwich, the bagel isn't going to become a soft, squishy pile of ingredients.
If you prefer your sandwich on a more traditional slice of bread, a good rye with its earthy flavor can also do the trick. Rye bread is dense and has a robust and chewy exterior. It is a bread that can handle those thick and heavy fillings that we love. Rye bread is perfect for a Reuben, essential for a classic pastrami, and the difference maker for a chicken salad sandwich. Use this bread and add avocado, bacon, and caramelized onions to any one of these without fear of it deconstructing after your first bite.