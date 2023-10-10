The Ideal Bread To Use For Densely Packed Sandwiches

Nothing says love like a good sandwich piled high with meats, cheeses, veggies, and condiments; however, when building a densely packed sandwich, the last thing you want is for the bread to be structurally defunct and fall apart from the weight of those moisture-rich ingredients. These types of sandwiches require a hearty bread, which is why when making this handheld meal, the baguette, whether it be of the French or Italian variety, is the ideal go-to. This substantial choice can withstand juicy tomatoes, leafy red lettuce, bell peppers, watery cucumbers, and creamy condiments without buckling.

The baguette is really engineered for sandwich making. Its thick, crispy, and crunchy exterior gives it a firmness that makes it easy to hold without the worry of it becoming a soggy mess. At the same time, it's interior is soft and chewy with a buttery, delicious open crumb that tastes even better as it soaks up the juices of its ingredients. The Vietnamese banh mi, which is comprised of meats, carrots, cucumbers, onions, pate, mayo, cilantro and chili, is a great example of a sandwich that benefits from being made with a baguette. But if the texture of the baguette doesn't rank among your favorite breads, don't worry, there are other options that will work.