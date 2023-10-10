The Clever Reason Ina Garten Keeps Some Produce On Display In The Kitchen

Ina Garten isn't simply a great hostess. When it comes to sharing cooking hacks and assembling tasty recipes with ease, she has tricks up her sleeve to prepare delicious dishes with confidence and gusto. On the "Design Time" podcast, Garten reveals that she intentionally keeps bowls of fruit and other produce on her kitchen counter and makes sure to have fresh ingredients in close proximity to her cutting board. She uses the display as inspiration when making dishes and isn't afraid to follow the whims of spontaneous choices while making meals.

"I might be working on a recipe and there's an orange there, and I go, 'You know what? I'm looking for something a little bitter in this. Maybe I'll try some orange,'" Garten shares on the podcast, admitting that as pretty as a colorful bowl of fresh, seasonal fruits and veggies might be, the decorative display has a function in a working kitchen. "I leave things out and it's not just decorative. It actually is purposeful," she explains.