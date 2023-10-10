The Best Time To Transfer Dutch Oven Dishes From The Stovetop To Finish Cooking

The Dutch oven is a beloved cooking vessel due to its durable and versatile nature. Dutch ovens can seamlessly transfer from stovetop to preheated ovens to make for easy and delicious one-pot meals. Knowing the best moment to transfer your Dutch oven is key to perfecting your roasted dishes. Dutch ovens are famous for their ability to maintain their temperatures throughout cooking. Using the stovetop to reach the perfect cooking temperature before transferring the dish into the oven can ensure it simmers perfectly while you kick back and relax.

The trick to knowing when to move your Dutch oven is to look at the liquid in your dish. If you are cooking vegetables or meat, make sure your liquid has reached a boiling temperature and is gently simmering before you transfer it to the oven. You're not looking for a roaring boil here, just for the water to bubble gently. Make sure your oven is preheated before you transfer your Dutch oven, and you're good to go. Once the dish has been placed in the oven, keep an eye on it for the first few minutes to ensure it keeps that simmering temperature.