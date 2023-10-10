Transforming Canned Tomato Soup Into Chili Is Easier Than You Think

Are you tired of looking at the can of tomato soup on the top shelf of your pantry? Then turn it into a pot of chili. You'll have to add other ingredients like garlic, onion, and beans, of course, but it's an easy meal to put together. Every chili recipe usually calls for diced tomatoes and often tomato paste, so you've already got a head start with that canned tomato soup.

Chili is also easily customizable, so you can use other ingredients you need to clean out of the fridge. Have a bunch of leftover carrots? Peel, shred, and add those to the pot for more flavor and texture. Most chili recipes use kidney beans, but if you have a can of cannellini beans or even black beans, use those instead. This classic dish can use different cuts of beef, ground turkey or pork, chicken for white chili — or even skip the meat altogether — so pick the protein depending on what's in your fridge, or what foods are on sale in this week's circular.