Elevate The Texture Of Grits With A Pinch Of Baking Soda

Do you say grits is good or grits are good? So goes the hotly contested, long-running debate, familiar to those mostly in the South. Semantics aside, grits are a beloved staple breakfast food with Native American origins and history and an association with American Southern cuisine. They can also be the perfect comfort food for a savory dinner. The close cousin of other cornmeal-based porridges like polenta, grits are made of ground corn that has undergone processing to remove the outer hull and pulverize the kernels into a coarse grain.

The ideal pot of grits will be creamy, easy to spoon, but firm enough to hold its own shape on a plate, perhaps topped with cheese, veggies, or shrimp. Depending on the type of grain you're using — instant, stone-ground, or quick-cooking — required cook times will vary. But no matter the variety you've chosen, no one enjoys a runny, watery porridge. Easily achieve the perfect creamy texture and save yourself some serious time in the kitchen by utilizing the little-known tip of adding baking soda to the pot. Just a pinch added early in the cooking process helps the grits to thicken up and can cut the needed cooking time in half. Less is more here — just a pinch or two is needed for the "magic" to work. Don't overdo it, or the pot may foam over.