Baking Soda Is The Secret Ingredient To Peeling Pesky Hazelnut Skin

Hazelnuts are one of the best nuts to keep on hand when cooking. Their buttery, slightly earthy flavor and subtly sweet scent makes them a stellar option for elevating both main courses, like this lamb with hazelnut gremolata, and desserts, like this dark chocolate hazelnut mud pie. The one drawback to working with hazelnuts in the kitchen, though, is how difficult they are to peel. Our favorite trick to slough off clingy hazelnut skins is by using baking soda, as its chemical properties minimize both the time and effort that otherwise doing so typically requires.

Baking soda is handy for skinning hazelnuts thanks to its high alkalinity. Alkaline ingredients are extremely effective when used to break down pectin, the naturally-occurring substance in many plants that gives them structure. This is also the case with hazelnuts, where baking soda breaks down the pectin found in the hazelnut's skin, causing it to loosen and making it easy to remove. The efficacy of this process is further increased when the baking soda is added to water, as the combination of the two results in an even more alkaline solution.