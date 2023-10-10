Potato Braids Are An Extra Crunchy Snack That's Worth The Effort

For a crispy, savory snack that is both beautiful and delicious, try your hand at homemade potato braids. There's a reason people are buzzing on TikTok about the tasty snack: This mouthwatering twist on the french fry delivers the perfect amount of crunch and salty fried potato flavor, not to mention those braids are incredibly pretty to look at. While it takes a little effort to shape them, potato braids are simple enough to make at home (especially if you already know how to braid) and great for a fun, unique appetizer to share.

Braiding dough isn't a new technique. In fact, some people say potato braids resemble challah bread, a beautifully crafted braided bread of Jewish origin that's been made for ceremonial occasions and Jewish holidays for centuries. Potato braids, however, are fried in oil, making them extra crunchy and good for dipping. Adults and kids alike are sure to gobble these up in a hurry, so be sure to make plenty of dough to braid and fry.