Baby Spinach Leaves Make For The Perfect Meatloaf Stuffer

A popular American comfort food, with a long, rich history, meatloaf is an easy and delicious dish that can be kept simple and classic, or be spruced up, adding new flavors, textural elements, and cuisine inspirations. One such twist is the addition of spinach. Tender and flavorful, baby spinach leaves are a perfect stuffer for meatloaf, adding extra nutrients (potassium, vitamin K, and lutein), fiber, and flavor. Baby spinach is harvested sooner than mature spinach leaves, and has a sweeter taste with softer stems. As well as adding another dimension to a meatloaf's flavor profile, spinach adds a velvety texture and a vibrant pop of color.

Easy to incorporate, baby spinach pairs harmoniously with ground meats such as beef, pork, chicken, turkey, lamb, and veal — all of which can be used singularly or in any combination in your favorite meatloaf recipe. Spinach works well with the tomato sauce or paste that so often accompanies meatloaf, and just like tomato sauce, the moisture in spinach helps to keep your meatloaf from getting dry, which is the last thing anyone wants. It's also ideal for helping you do the one thing meatloaf was designed to do — stretch your dollar further — by bulking up the final product with complex flavors, and reserving your meaty resources.