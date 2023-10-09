What To Do If You've Added Too Much Sauce To Fried Rice

Often assembled with day-old white rice, whatever vegetables might be in your fridge, some soy sauce and rice vinegar in your pantry, and a dash of stir-fry sauce, fried rice proves that the most amazing dishes can come together with leftovers.

The best fried rice is fluffy with a slightly toasted exterior and just a dash of flavoring. Yet, sometimes it's easy to mistakenly add a bit too much soy sauce or stir-fry sauce into the wok, turning the light texture of fried rice into mush. Truthfully, adding the right amount of ingredients is a pretty common mistake you can make with fried rice. But, luckily, too much sauce is an easy fix. You'll just need some cornstarch — a simple dash will soak up the excess liquid while also separating the rice so the grains don't glob together. Rice flour, all-purpose flour, and potato starch can also do the trick if you don't have any cornstarch in your pantry.

Another downside of adding too much soy sauce or stir-fry sauce is that your fried rice can end up being way too salty or too sweet. If that's the case, just add a sprinkle of sugar to balance out the salt — for the opposite problem, add a dash of salt for the perfect balanced taste.