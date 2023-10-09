You Need To Start Spraying Your Food With Salt. Here's How

With its ability to deepen the flavors of practically anything it's applied to, salt is one of the most important ingredients in the kitchen. And with so many different types of salt to choose from, it's easy to find a variety that perfectly suits your needs. That said, it can be difficult to get the flakes to adhere to certain ingredients, or to evenly coat a meal. Fortunately, there is a solution to both of these problems, and that's to get your hands on a bottle of salt spray.

Salt spray is simply a pump bottle filled with water that has been infused with salt, usually sea salt. As a liquid spray, the salty solution can get into the nooks and crannies of a dish that would normally be quite annoying to try and cover with regular dry salt. For example, when rolling your corn on the cob or roasted asparagus in dry salt results in the salt falling off or becoming too heavily concentrated in certain areas, you can instead give your veggies a few spritzes of salt spray to perfectly coat them in saline goodness.