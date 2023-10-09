You Need To Start Spraying Your Food With Salt. Here's How
With its ability to deepen the flavors of practically anything it's applied to, salt is one of the most important ingredients in the kitchen. And with so many different types of salt to choose from, it's easy to find a variety that perfectly suits your needs. That said, it can be difficult to get the flakes to adhere to certain ingredients, or to evenly coat a meal. Fortunately, there is a solution to both of these problems, and that's to get your hands on a bottle of salt spray.
Salt spray is simply a pump bottle filled with water that has been infused with salt, usually sea salt. As a liquid spray, the salty solution can get into the nooks and crannies of a dish that would normally be quite annoying to try and cover with regular dry salt. For example, when rolling your corn on the cob or roasted asparagus in dry salt results in the salt falling off or becoming too heavily concentrated in certain areas, you can instead give your veggies a few spritzes of salt spray to perfectly coat them in saline goodness.
How to purchase or make your own salt spray
You can get salt spray by making it yourself or by buying it from online retailers or specialty cooking stores. Prices can vary wildly depending on the brand you choose, but some options are as low as $1.50 per ounce. Some salt sprays even come infused with different flavors like citrus or garlic to give your food a bit more of a unique flavor.
If you choose to make your own salt spray, you'll need a clean and sanitized food-safe spray bottle, water, and fine sea salt. Fine sea salt is the best choice because it dissolves easily and has a pure salt flavor that can't be found in regular table salt. You should also opt for filtered water if you can to maintain that pure taste. The recipe is simple — just dissolve the salt into hot water, let it return to room temperature, then pour it into the spray bottle. The final product should be very salty, like sea water; start with 1 tablespoon salt to 1 cup water, and add more salt if necessary. When you're done, you can add a couple of drops of a food grade oil like citrus or garlic to give your spray more flavor, but the solution will still be a handy culinary tool without it.