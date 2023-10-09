Use Your Favorite Starbucks Drink To Create A Flavorful Mug Cake

Whether you swing by Starbucks every morning for a pick-me-up or make it a once-a-month treat, chances are that you have a go-to Starbucks drink. Perhaps it's simple and succinct, like a cappuccino. Or, maybe you prefer something more complicated, like an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with two pumps of caramel.

Either way, you probably wish that you could enjoy your signature drink in more ways than one. With a mug, a few basic ingredients, and your favorite Starbucks drink, you can. Essentially single-serve cakes made in the microwave, mug cakes are quick, easy desserts that require little effort to make. At their simplest, they're made from just flour, oil, and baking powder – and a creamy Starbucks drink can easily serve as a replacement for milk and sugar.

To doctor up your mug cake, you can break down the ingredients or flavors in your Starbucks drink to determine what to add to your batter. For example, if a Chai Tea Latte is your signature drink, add ground cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper to your mug, tossing bits of candied ginger into the batter for a spicy, sugary kick. If you prefer a London Fog Tea Latte, pour vanilla and bergamot extract into your mug. This method translates to regular cakes, as well. Simply combine a Starbucks drink that's mostly milk with the milk the recipe calls for before baking to imbue your cake with the sweet flavor of your favorite drink.