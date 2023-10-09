Use Your Favorite Starbucks Drink To Create A Flavorful Mug Cake
Whether you swing by Starbucks every morning for a pick-me-up or make it a once-a-month treat, chances are that you have a go-to Starbucks drink. Perhaps it's simple and succinct, like a cappuccino. Or, maybe you prefer something more complicated, like an Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with two pumps of caramel.
Either way, you probably wish that you could enjoy your signature drink in more ways than one. With a mug, a few basic ingredients, and your favorite Starbucks drink, you can. Essentially single-serve cakes made in the microwave, mug cakes are quick, easy desserts that require little effort to make. At their simplest, they're made from just flour, oil, and baking powder – and a creamy Starbucks drink can easily serve as a replacement for milk and sugar.
To doctor up your mug cake, you can break down the ingredients or flavors in your Starbucks drink to determine what to add to your batter. For example, if a Chai Tea Latte is your signature drink, add ground cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and black pepper to your mug, tossing bits of candied ginger into the batter for a spicy, sugary kick. If you prefer a London Fog Tea Latte, pour vanilla and bergamot extract into your mug. This method translates to regular cakes, as well. Simply combine a Starbucks drink that's mostly milk with the milk the recipe calls for before baking to imbue your cake with the sweet flavor of your favorite drink.
How to make a Starbucks-inspired mug cake
Gather all of your dry ingredients – flour, sugar, baking powder, and a pinch of salt — and add them to a microwave-safe mug. If you're using any dried spices, like cinnamon or ground nutmeg, add these during this step. After mixing them all together, add a splash or two of your favorite Starbucks drink, oil or melted butter, a small amount of water, vanilla extract, and any other wet ingredients. Keep in mind that this recipe works best with sweet, creamy drinks. If your Starbucks drink is on the more minimal side, you may need to supplement it with extra sugar or milk.
If you want your cake to rise and be slightly thicker, add an egg yolk, since an entire egg can give an overpowering taste. Whisk all the ingredients together and microwave the cake for about two minutes. If the batter is still wet in the center, microwave the mug cake in 10-second increments. When your fingers slightly stick to the top of the cake, it's done cooking. Finish off your mug cake with a helping of whipped cream and a dash of cinnamon sugar or sprinkles. Serve it immediately, and feel free to wash it down with its corresponding drink for added enjoyment.