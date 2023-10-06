Kevin O'Leary's Last Meal Would Be Luxurious And Very French - Exclusive

"Shark Tank" judge and wildly successful businessman Kevin O'Leary has wide-ranging taste in food, in part because of his globe-trotting childhood — though born in Canada, O'Leary lived in Cambodia for a time, and he's of half-Irish, half-Lebanese descent. The self-proclaimed "Chef Wonderful" picked up cooking ideas from all of these influences, and he enjoys spending his time at home working in the kitchen. His love of food is also evident in the projects he likes to invest in on "Shark Tank," like Bertello pizza ovens and the Turbo Trusser.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, O'Leary discussed what he'd like to eat for his last meal. Unsurprisingly, he said he'd want to eat his own cooking: "It'd be my greatest dishes. My escargot is the best in the world. Nobody can beat me on that. I start with that. I would make a filet mignon, steak au poivre with my sauce using a Burgundian base." He noted that the meat would be accompanied by fairly plain sides — steamed carrots, broccolini, and white rice — and all of that would set up the final pièce de résistance: crepes flambéed with Grand Marnier and orange zest.

While the menu undoubtedly leans French, O'Leary told us, "I learned those dishes in Cambodia." Since Cambodia had been a French colony, he learned a variation of French-style cooking while he lived there.