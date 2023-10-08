Avoid Sticky Lids With A Smidge Of Vegetable Oil

How many times have you found yourself wrestling with the sticky lid of a jar, container, or bottle, only to surrender to its unwavering grip? You've tried everything: holding it under warm water, tapping it lightly with the handle end of a knife, wearing rubber gloves for better grip, and so forth. But sometimes, the solution is not about brute force or complicated techniques. Instead, it's about simple preventive measures. Enter the vegetable oil hack.

Most commonly, it's the containers holding our beloved sauces or condiments that end up creating a stubborn lid. Their sticky contents sit in the threads of the bottle and the cap, dry up, and glue the lid in place. Vegetable oil is good for frying, yes, but a small dab of it can also be the jar-opening game-changer you've been seeking because it's a natural lubricant. Its slippery texture reduces the friction between the container and its lid, making the lid glide off without a fuss during opening.

However, there's a knack to it. It's not just about slathering vegetable oil all over the lid.