Gordon Ramsay Gives Toffee Sauce A Boozy Kick With Bourbon

The sticky-sweet goodness of old-fashioned toffee can't be beat. This buttery, caramel-toned brittle candy is similar to both caramel and butterscotch, though there are key distinctions that make this treat feel decidedly more grown-up. It's toffee's depth of flavor from brown sugar and longer cooking times that aids in its more sophisticated reputation. But toffee isn't relegated to those crunchy bits that taste so scrumptious when married with dark chocolate; it's also a classic dessert sauce spooned on cake, brownies, tarts, and more. Not only that, but like caramel, it makes a decadent dipper for fresh fruit such as apple or pear wedges or even strawberries.

As good as it is on its own, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay brings this treacly sugar bomb up to a whole new level, adding bourbon to give it a boozy kick. In a recipe featured on his website, Ramsay pours this rich sauce over individual, cupcake-sized sticky toffee puddings. The "Kitchen Nightmares" chef calls for unsalted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup, milk, salt, and heavy cream in his recipe (along with bourbon). To class up your own toffee sauce, start with any basic recipe — many versions require only butter, sugar, and salt. After that, it's just a matter of adding the bourbon.