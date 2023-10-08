How Ina Garten Stores Carrots So They Stay Fresh

It seems as if you stocked your fridge with fresh fruit and vegetables only yesterday, and yet when you open the refrigerator door, you are dismayed to find shriveled, limp produce staring back at you. Even celebrities do their part to ensure good food doesn't go to waste, and Hostess with the Mostess Ina Garten is no exception.

If you're hesitant to wash, peel, and store your favorite veggies, rest assured there are ways to keep prized produce fresh and ready for convenient snacking. In the podcast Design Time, Garten reveals her tactics for keeping vegetables in her home crisp and snackable. The carrots in Garten's household get a spa-like treatment, as they are first wrapped in a damp paper towel before placed inside an airtight plastic baggie to be refrigerated. It's a method that can help extend the life of the produce stashed in your fridge, and the technique can help keep easy-to-reach-for snacks fresh and ready to be slathered with whipped feta dip, drizzled with olive oil or topped with flakes of crunchy sea salt.