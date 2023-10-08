These Are The Comfort Foods Lidia Bastianich Can't Get Enough Of

When the weather gets colder, foodies begin reaching for their cookbooks and flipping to one section in particular: soup. (Just do an internet search of the phrase "soup season," and you'll see what we mean.) Celebrity chef and television personality Lidia Bastianich is no exception. Bastianich has authored 16 cookbooks, she can turn a can of tuna into a supper superstar, and she's racked up an impressive 50 years in the business, but when it comes to comfort food favorites, Bastianich is just like the rest of us. As she tells EatingWell, "For us, we make a lot of soups. Or pasta with cabbage with sausage."

As Bastianich notes, cabbage is a great way to incorporate extra veggies into your household's diet during colder months when many types of produce are out of season or tougher to find. "Cabbage is a fall or winter vegetable," she tells the outlet, "and if you just prepare it in the pan with oil, onions, and crumbled sausages, it makes a great dressing for pasta." (Cabbage stays in season until November or even December in some states.)