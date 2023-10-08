Why Cheese Doesn't Belong In Vodka Sauce, According To Chef Mario Carbone

It would be impossible to talk about modern culinary icons without mentioning the name "Mario Carbone." Carbone Fine Foods' Spicy Vodka Sauce became available nationwide in September, and since then, the famous sauce from the NYC celeb-magnet restaurant has emerged as the star of countless "Carbone spicy vodka sauce hack" videos on social media. (Jars are available via the Carbone Fine Foods website, and National Vodka Day is coming up on October 4).

Chef Carbone visited the gourmet grocery store Citarella on 6th Avenue in Manhattan to share a bit more about his famous Spicy Vodka Sauce — including the fact that he regularly gets tagged in countless versions of these "hacks" and is annoyed to see that nearly all of them felt inclined to spice up their vodka sauce with cheese. "We don't put cheese in it," said Carbone. "We kind of frown on you at the restaurant when you ask for it, for the record."

It's not that the chef has a vendetta against cheese in pasta, it's that he doesn't see cheese as a universally necessary pasta ingredient. "I just don't think you really need it, it's a pretty rich dish by itself," he explains. "When our pasta comes, we immediately ask for cheese before we really even know if it needs it. I kind of yell at my parents about that, then they tell me they raised me and paid for my school, y'know."