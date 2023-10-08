Torch Your Pumpkin Tartlets For A Perfectly Crispy Finish

Pumpkin tartlets are the optimal dessert for afternoon pick-me-ups and make for sweet individually sized portions that can be quickly served at family gatherings and happy hours. Instead of worrying about serving sizes and calculating the exact number of pumpkin pies you will need to make for your festivities, the ease and convenience of tartlets can help you accommodate each guest at your party. Particularly during the fall season, pumpkin tartlets help announce the arrival of autumn with crunchy crusts and moist fillings.

To elevate your usual recipes, however, you can start thinking of the surface of each tartlet like a classic crème brûlée. Whether you top the tartlets with sprinkles of brown sugar, stacked layers of mini marshmallows, or swirls of meringue, the crown of each miniature tart warrants a warm, crispy, and sweet finish long before it reaches your lips. Get your kitchen blow torch ready: Those autumnal treats are in for a serious upgrade.