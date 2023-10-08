Why You Should Be Adding Charred Scallions To Your Onion Dip

There's no such thing as an onion dip with too many onions. In fact, a colorful medley of sweetly sautéed Spanish onions, caramelized shallots, and zesty frizzled pearl onions will only make the creamy dip more interesting and, by default, more delicious. Although there's no limit to which combination of flavorful alliums you can work into your recipe, know that charred scallions belong in onion dip.

Despite their delicate flavor, scallions are loaded with complexity. Their green and grassy stems boast a sweet earthiness, whereas their white bulbs offer a mildly peppery zing. While slowly cooking them down in a pan can mellow flavors, a quick flash of heat does just the opposite — rendering scallions much punchier in taste and more appealing in aesthetics. That said, charring still allows scallions to caramelize, letting the onions sweeten and soften as one might expect of cooked allium. However, charring also gives scallions a chance to develop depth thanks to the intense smokiness imparted by being blackened on a fiery grill.

Charred scallions can create balance while producing a more varied and unique-tasting onion dip. Their bitter-tasting blackened bits can offset the decadence of a dairy-based onion dip, much like how the sweetness from caramelization can tame the sourness of the dip. No matter which reason you find most compelling, incorporating char-marked scallions into onion dip is worth the (very) minimal effort required to make them.