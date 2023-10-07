The Genius Reason You Should Make Jalapeño Poppers In A Bundt Pan

Jalapeño poppers make for a party-friendly recipe, with satisfying bites of creamy heat packed into a crispy exterior of crunchy, cooked peppers. And with so many flavor variations that can upgrade a basic recipe, this fun appetizer knows no bounds when it comes to answering the call of a spicy snack craving. Making the finger food isn't always a clean affair, however, and if you're not careful, melty cheese fillings can seep out of their hollowed pepper containers and end up on pans, ooze over the sides of the poppers, or — in the worst case scenario — burn on the bottom of your oven.

Thankfully, a Bundt pan can come to the rescue. While it's usually used to make baked goods, it may soon become a prized asset in your party-hosting arsenal. The size and shape of these baking containers are perfect for stacking and cooking filled peppers vertically, particularly if you anticipate many hungry mouths at your party. Plus, the Bundt pan can act as a container that holds prepared peppers prior to baking. Simply cover filled peppers with saran wrap, place in the fridge, and remove to cook before the party starts.