The Dish Towel Hack That Eliminates Fishy Odors From Your Microwave

Whether it's salmon, tuna, or even shrimp, fish dishes can be delightful. But with this sumptuous dining experience comes a lingering consequence: the persistent fishy odor that seems to hold your microwave hostage long after the meal is over. Not only can it be unpleasant to the senses, but it also serves as a reminder of past meals. Of course, there are countless hacks and techniques to rid your microwave of odors, but for a simple method that utilizes an everyday item most of us have in our kitchens, look to your dish towel. This hack is not only straightforward but also effective.

In case you're wondering, the reason for the unmistakable scent of fish, which sets it apart from other meats, is its chemical makeup. Fish, especially those from deep-sea or marine environments, contain a compound called trimethylamine oxide (TMAO). When fish is cooked, or even just begins to spoil, the TMAO breaks down into trimethylamine (TMA), which has that characteristic fishy odor. This compound is more prevalent in fish than in red or white meats, making the smell more pronounced and persistent. Thankfully, with the dish towel hack, you can eliminate this lingering odor sooner rather than later.