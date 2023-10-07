Rocco DiSpirito Cooks Fried Rice In Bacon Fat For Next-Level Flavor
There's no better way to use up day-old rice than to turn it into fried rice. It's so easy to break out a frying pan and a little oil to breathe new life into it. What we love about this dish is how you can customize it with other leftovers you may have in the fridge. But if you want to take the flavor of your fried rice to the next level, then borrow a page from chef Rocco DiSpirito and use a little bacon fat to fry it in. DiSpirito told Food & Wine, "Frying rice in bacon fat is my favorite trick for taking rice that's a day past its prime and turning it into a meal worthy of sharing with friends."
What does the bacon fat add? Well, pretty much anything that bacon touches becomes better. Bacon's savory, sweet, and smoky elements complement the egg that coats the rice. DiSpirito also notes that when you use leftover rice from a previous meal, it makes this an even easier meal to prepare. It's also better, as it's dryer than fresh-cooked rice. He simply fries up a couple of chopped rashers of bacon, rendering out the fat, and cooks the rest of the ingredients in that, along with a dash of butter. Oh, and he leaves the bacon bits in, too.
Use it when cooking or steaming rice
Known as liquid gold, bacon fat's salty goodness adds incredible layers of flavor for your taste buds, but remember, a little of this rendered fat goes a long way. Bacon fat adds a richness that no other grease can replicate. It's great for baking and sautéing foods, and if you like how it makes your fried rice taste, it can also transform rice when you cook or steam it.
In addition to the bacon fat, Rocco Dispirito still uses classic flavors like toasted sesame oil and soy sauce to create his version of fried rice. But to round out and balance those flavors, the producer and actor puts everything but the kitchen sink in his rendition of the Asian cuisine classic, including shrimp and sweet pineapple. If you think this tropical fruit gives you more of a Hawaiian vibe, we're with you. Of course, if you don't have any leftover rice, don't fret, DiSpirito has a great suggestion: "Or, rather than cooking the rice yourself, save yourself time and pick up a quart of cooked rice to-go from your local Chinese restaurant."