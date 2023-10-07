Rocco DiSpirito Cooks Fried Rice In Bacon Fat For Next-Level Flavor

There's no better way to use up day-old rice than to turn it into fried rice. It's so easy to break out a frying pan and a little oil to breathe new life into it. What we love about this dish is how you can customize it with other leftovers you may have in the fridge. But if you want to take the flavor of your fried rice to the next level, then borrow a page from chef Rocco DiSpirito and use a little bacon fat to fry it in. DiSpirito told Food & Wine, "Frying rice in bacon fat is my favorite trick for taking rice that's a day past its prime and turning it into a meal worthy of sharing with friends."

What does the bacon fat add? Well, pretty much anything that bacon touches becomes better. Bacon's savory, sweet, and smoky elements complement the egg that coats the rice. DiSpirito also notes that when you use leftover rice from a previous meal, it makes this an even easier meal to prepare. It's also better, as it's dryer than fresh-cooked rice. He simply fries up a couple of chopped rashers of bacon, rendering out the fat, and cooks the rest of the ingredients in that, along with a dash of butter. Oh, and he leaves the bacon bits in, too.