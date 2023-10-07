How To Prevent Cracked Homemade Tortillas

As with, well, everything, food made from scratch at home is almost always superior to the store-bought kind. Homemade corn tortillas are no exception. Astoundingly simple to make (yet a little tricky to master), these flat rounds of scrumptiousness are superior in every way to what's commercially available. For one thing, you control the amount and quality of the ingredients. For another, tortilla dough (along with the finished product) is so much better fresh. As you learn this process of tortilla-making, you'll almost certainly encounter the bugbear of all taco enthusiasts: cracking. While there are many reasons why tortillas crack, the home cook wishing to prevent it needs only remember two things: maintaining proper moisture and temperature. Simply put, the tortilla dough should be room temperature (or ideally warmed by a recent knead), and never allowed to dry out.

Here are the down-and-dirty rules for preventing tortillas from cracking: Make sure the dough is at room temperature. Keep it moist at all times but not sticky (experts say it should have the smooth, pliant consistency of Play-Doh). Cover the bowl of unrolled dough balls with a damp towel and have a bowl of water handy to moisten your hands when rolling. Now that you know the hows of preventing cracked tortillas, let's get into why it even happens in the first place.