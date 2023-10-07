Blue Corn Mush Is The Navajo Dish That Welcomes Sweet And Savory Flavors

Whether it appears as the oatmeal of Scotland, the polenta of Italy, or the grits of the American South, a porridge-like grain dish can be found in almost every culinary culture. For the Indigenous people of the Southwest, this bill is met by blue corn mush known as tanaashgiizh in Navajo.

A classic dish made from staple Indigenous ingredients, blue corn mush shares a kinship with other creamy grain dishes in texture and taste. But, this gray-blue mixture packs two additions that set it apart: finely ground blue corn and juniper ash. Blue corn itself is a signature crop of the Hopi tribe, and juniper ash has been used as a calcium health supplement by the Navajo for hundreds of years. Since Native Americans weren't introduced to dairy until the Spanish conquest, many are naturally lactose intolerant and so get their calcium from dairy-free sources like juniper ash. Beyond the calcium, both the blue-born flour and the juniper ash also pack a wallop of vitamins such as niacin and vitamin B.

Given that blue corn mush is a full creamy yet nutritious meal, the Navajo often enjoy it as a special treat all on its own. The best part about this moody blue mix? It can easily swing sweet or savory, depending on your cravings. So, how do you go about finding these ingredients and making your own version of blue corn mush at home?