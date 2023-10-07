Cheeseslaw Is The Australian Salad Mashup You Need To Try

Cookouts are hardly the same without coleslaw. Creamy, crispy, and flavorful while still delightfully fresh, this staple dish's place alongside grilled meat is irreplaceable. More than that, the fun of coleslaw lies in its creative freedom since this ubiquitous dish is so unbelievably versatile. You can add soy sauce for an umami Asian twist, throw in some fruit to make it more vibrant, or experiment with any other ingredients to your heart's desire. One variation that you'll probably enjoy if you're a cheese-lover is cheeseslaw.

While the details are a little fuzzy, it is believed that this dish originated in New South Wales, Australia. In the city of Broken Hill, you can easily find this dish being served in various diners in conjunction with different meals. Much like the original coleslaw, cheeseslaw is incredibly flexible and suitable for so many different occasions. It's not only an amazing companion for savory grilled meat, but also works as a side or topping for burgers, sandwiches, and hotdogs. Better yet, turn it into a decadent dip for crackers and crunchy veggies. Needless to say, with such a diverse range of uses, it's an amazing choice for outdoor gatherings like picnics and cookouts.