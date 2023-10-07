The Scientific Reason Some Beer Tastes Like Buttered Popcorn

If you're a beer connoisseur, you might know that "butterbeer" isn't a thing of total fiction — even when excluding the licensed novelty drinks found at theme parks. Every now and again, you'll find a beer that has the faint taste of buttered popcorn despite being fresh from the tap or bottle. While this may not sound unpleasant depending on your tastes, it begs the question of how it found itself in the beer to begin with. The answer lies in a chemical compound produced during the manufacturing process: diacetyl.

Diacetyl is what's known as an alpha-diketone and is usually used as an artificial flavoring due to its strong buttery smell. Most people will recognize the taste of it from microwave and movie theater popcorn as well as some varieties of artificially flavored coffee, though it's also used in e-cigarettes. What you might not know is that it's also used to make margarine, butter and oil sprays, and other butter-adjacent products taste more like the real thing: You can even find low levels of it in real butter itself.

Because it's a natural product of yeast fermentation, almost every kind of beer produced with yeast is going to have some degree of diacetyl during the brewing process. Usually, brewers have processes to control and remove the diacetyl before bottling for sale. If you can taste butter in your beer, it either means the diacetyl was purposely left in for flavor, or that batch of beer had some sanitation problems during production.