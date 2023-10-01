Why Andrew Zimmern Is Not A Big Fan Of Air Fryers

Food personality Andrew Zimmern has traveled the world tasting all sorts of unusual eats with his show "Bizarre Foods." More recently, he has been joining people in their homes for "Family Dinner," and when he's cooking at home, Zimmern has a lot of items that he likes to have on hand. He even makes recommendations for everything from seasonings to sauté pans on his website. However, an air fryer is definitely one thing you'll never see him suggest anyone buy.

Zimmern, as he explained on his YouTube channel, is not impressed with these popular gadgets. He understands that people may want to save some calories by air frying food instead of deep frying things, but he thinks that using a deep frying method may have better results. Deep frying isn't as bad as people think. "If you fry at the right temperatures and with the right kind of technique, you're actually putting not a lot of oil into your food," he said.