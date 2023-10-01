Heavy Cream Is The Key Ingredient For Eggless Yet Delicious Fried Chicken

If you want to make a batch of fried chicken and think eggs are a must-have ingredient, think again. Sure, eggs are the go-to ingredient to get the flour or breadcrumbs to stick to the chicken, but there are other options. Maybe you don't like eggs or perhaps you open the fridge and discover you're out. Either way, heavy cream is an ideal alternative ingredient for deliciously crispy — and eggless — fried chicken.

Heavy cream is similar to buttermilk, which many people use to brine their chicken before breading and frying, and is thicker than regular milk, which makes it ideal to coat chicken and get the breading to stick on. Some recipes combine heavy cream with buttermilk or eggs but don't worry, you can keep it simple and only use cream for your deep-fried poultry.

Keep in mind that heavy cream isn't as acidic as buttermilk, so you won't get as much tanginess. But if you season everything well, you won't miss it. You can also put a little vinegar or lemon juice in the heavy cream to make up for its lack of acidity.