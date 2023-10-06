Paris Vs Rome: Which City Tasting Table Readers Would Rather Dine In

There are plenty of amazing food cities out there in the world, from Tokyo to New York, but when you consider the European champions of dining out, Paris and Rome are always going to be at the top of the conversation. Coming out of two cultures that take fresh food and tradition very seriously, the French and Italian capitals are cosmopolitan destinations that would be internationally famous for their food alone. Of course, the answer to where you would choose to eat, Paris or Rome, is both, but we decided to make you choose, asking our Tasting Table readers on Facebook what their choice would be, and the results were pretty surprising.

Of all the people who responded to our poll, more than 65% said they would choose Rome over Paris for dining. While there is no shock in seeing the love for Rome, the clear-cut victory over Paris is still a bit unexpected, as France is widely considered to have some of the best food and most influential culinary traditions in the world. The one clear consensus was that this was obviously a tough choice, and one reader summed it up well when they said, "Both are awesome, so — tough choice, but ... Italy." We also can't help but agree with another commenter whose plan was to "go to Rome Italy for all the fantastic pasta dishes then fly to Paris France for the yummy chocolate desserts."