Wolfgang Puck Puts A Seafood Twist On The Classic BLT Sandwich With Shrimp

Chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck isn't afraid to put a spin on a classic dish — as is evident by the seafood twist that he puts on the classic BLT sandwich. While the BLT is known for containing just its eponymous ingredients — bacon, lettuce, and tomato — that doesn't mean that you can't occasionally add some other ingredients that will complement the basics well.

For Puck, those extra ingredients include shrimp. In his book, "Wolfgang Puck Makes it Easy: Delicious Recipes for Your Home Kitchen," the chef includes a recipe for Grilled Shrimp BLT with Shallot Cream Sauce and reveals the dish is a spin on one found on the lunch menu at his high-end Los Angeles restaurant, Spago.

Puck explains that he prefers using his panini grill first to cook the shrimp, then to toast the sandwich. However, if you don't have a panini press, Puck writes, you can still make a delicious sandwich. Instead, just sauté the shrimp in a pan on the stovetop and toast the bread in either the toaster or the oven. Additionally, Puck acknowledges that the shallot cream sauce (which the shrimp is stirred into) is the most time-consuming part of the recipe, so if you'd like to skip that step, you can replace the sauce with either mayonnaise or Russian dressing. If you prefer a sandwich that is less rich, you may want to follow this replacement anyway.