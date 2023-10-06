Heavy Cream Is The Rich Addition Your Instant Ramen Needs

There are two main types of instant ramen: dry and soup-based. Heavy cream can be added to both. When paired with the dry variety, you'll end up with a rich, luscious sauce. Meanwhile, soup-based ramen broth will maintain its liquid consistency but will be slightly more condensed. Not much has to change when it comes to the cooking process. However, remember to keep a close eye on the pan because, with high temperatures, the heavy cream could curdle and separate. To prevent this, lower the heat before adding the cream and slowly stir so that everything blends seamlessly together.

While you're at it, play around with additional condiments and toppings for a more well-rounded taste. Asian cuisine staples like soy sauce, hoisin sauce, Sriracha, miso paste, ginger paste, and more are all great ways to deepen the overall flavor profile of instant ramen with an extra hint of umami. Robust spices, lemon juice, or a bit of peanut butter would also do wonders. And, if you want even more creaminess, throw in a bit of cheese for ooey-gooey goodness. As for toppings, your choices are nearly endless. You have foolproof classics like eggs, veggies, dried seaweed, proteins, or chopped herbs. For something different and more flavorful, try adding kimchi, bacon, sausage, tofu, or any number of other ingredients that you enjoy. The possibilities for experimentation are vast.