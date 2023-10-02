Swap Breadcrumbs With Boxed Stuffing Mix For Holiday-Inspired Meatloaf

Meatloaf is a classic American dish that's been served as a weeknight dinner for generations. It makes sense because it's easy to make, only requires a handful of accessible and affordable ingredients, and can be served with whatever sides you have in your kitchen. In case you haven't tried it, a traditional meatloaf recipe uses ground chuck beef, garlic, onion, lots of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, eggs, and breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs are essential because they work as a binder and bring the other ingredients together. But if you don't have any in your pantry, use that boxed stuffing mix you've had since last Thanksgiving.

Why should you use boxed stuffing mix in a meatloaf? It's a good alternative if you don't have breadcrumbs or have a spare box that needs to be used up before it expires because it has dried bread that will work as a binder just as breadcrumbs do. Most boxed stuffing mixes also have dried herbs like parsley and sage plus spices like onion and garlic, which will give your meatloaf layers of flavors that are especially appreciated during the holiday season. And in case you're wondering, leftover stuffing won't work with this technique because it's not dry.