Swap Breadcrumbs With Boxed Stuffing Mix For Holiday-Inspired Meatloaf
Meatloaf is a classic American dish that's been served as a weeknight dinner for generations. It makes sense because it's easy to make, only requires a handful of accessible and affordable ingredients, and can be served with whatever sides you have in your kitchen. In case you haven't tried it, a traditional meatloaf recipe uses ground chuck beef, garlic, onion, lots of ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, eggs, and breadcrumbs. The breadcrumbs are essential because they work as a binder and bring the other ingredients together. But if you don't have any in your pantry, use that boxed stuffing mix you've had since last Thanksgiving.
Why should you use boxed stuffing mix in a meatloaf? It's a good alternative if you don't have breadcrumbs or have a spare box that needs to be used up before it expires because it has dried bread that will work as a binder just as breadcrumbs do. Most boxed stuffing mixes also have dried herbs like parsley and sage plus spices like onion and garlic, which will give your meatloaf layers of flavors that are especially appreciated during the holiday season. And in case you're wondering, leftover stuffing won't work with this technique because it's not dry.
Making meatloaf with boxed stuffing mix
If you don't have a spare boxed stuffing mix to use for a meatloaf, but you like the idea of mixing things up, you can buy any store-bought version. There are plenty of brands and varieties to choose from. To add more layers of flavors, you can buy versions with savory herbs and parsley, and there's even cornbread stuffing if you want sweeter flavors. Just make sure you buy boxed, dry stuffing mix so you get the same effects as breadcrumbs. Keep in mind that the bread pieces in stuffing are larger than most store-bought breadcrumbs. So if you don't want bigger pieces of bread, crunch up the stuffing before incorporating it into your meatloaf.
How do you make meatloaf? Start by sautéing the onion, garlic, and herbs. After those ingredients cool down, mix them with ground beef, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, chicken stock, beaten eggs, and those breadcrumbs. Then combine those ingredients and put them in your loaf pan. If you're using a stuffing mix, you substitute the breadcrumbs when you're mixing all of the ingredients together. Next, top it with more ketchup and place it in the oven heated at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour.