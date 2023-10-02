Mulled Cider Pâte De Fruit Recipe

If you're looking for the perfect fall snack to offer guests at your next get-together, this recipe for mulled cider pâte de fruit couldn't be more perfect. "Pâte de fruit is a fun way to showcase fresh fruit flavors of all types — using apple cider is a bit more unconventional, and is a nice way to bring in fall flavors and spices," says recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse, adding, "[It] makes a beautiful gift! Place into a small box or pile into a jar — add a few cinnamon sticks to garnish, and they're a lovely party favor. They also make a colorful addition to a fall-inspired dessert table."

But if you've never had pâte de fruit before, you may be wondering if the result is really worth the effort, or what it even tastes like. "Pâte de fruit are chewy gummies that are soft in texture. I would describe these candies as a fruit jelly that's full of flavor, spice, and sweetness," Rosenhouse explains. Plus, while it's true this recipe takes a while, Rosenhouse assures us this version is beginner-friendly. "There's an art to making pâte de fruit at home, and this is a good starter recipe for those who might be new to making this type of candy. There are no special (or expensive) ingredients, and it all comes together in one pot," she says. So go ahead and give it a whirl — you have little to lose and a lot (of candy) to gain.