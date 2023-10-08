Adding Cornstarch Will Prevent Soggy Fried Pickles

Who doesn't love a plate of oh-so-crispy fried food? One of the quintessential deep-fried snacks, fried pickles are tangy and tasty with a signature crunch. From fried pickle spears with spicy mayo to the lighter fare of baked pickle chips with cheese, balancing moisture and achieving the right crispness is key for pickle perfection. Naturally juicy, pickles have a lot of moisture that can alter the dry ingredients in breading mixes and make the frying process result in a soggy mess.

The extra juicy goodness of a pickle is part of what makes it a popular snack and sandwich companion and the contrast of a crunchy coating and the pop of juice you get when biting into a fried pickle gives major mouthfeel appeal. But, despite all the benefits of juicy pickles, the abundance of moisture presents an age-old problem and the cardinal sin when it comes to frying: the risk of sogginess. Luckily, cornstarch can provide the absorption power that saves the day, or at least the dish.

There are lots of techniques to help avoid deep frying mistakes that could result in soggy food, but, for fried pickles, the best secret lies in the breading — and the pantry staple ingredient that takes it to the next level. For the crispiest fried pickles, add cornstarch to the breading batter recipe. More absorbent than flour or breadcrumbs alone, cornstarch helps remove excess moisture from the pickles, and also reacts with hot frying oil to thicken the coat of breading for a super crispy crunch.