Should You Store Tahini In The Pantry Or Refrigerator?

If you do opt to put tahini in the refrigerator, note that its consistency will change slightly. It can be a bit harder to work with because it becomes a thicker liquid when chilled, although some people may prefer their tahini this way. In any case, it should still last for several months in the fridge.

Tahini will also be perfectly fine in your pantry. The paste dates back to ancient times, long before the era of refrigeration, so there's no need to fear if your fridge is just too packed for one more container. But you will want to be careful about where you decide to store it, as it prefers to be away from heat and light. Exposure to too much heat or moisture may wreck your tahini. In the right environment, tahini will last six months in the pantry — so keep the lid of your container on tight.

How do you know if your tahini has gone bad? Give it the sniff test — rancid tahini will smell off. If you're using store-bought tahini, check the use-by date, because tahini is one product where you should really follow the date on the label. (Remember that it's normal to see the oils separating from the paste; you can just stir it to fix the tahini.) But as long as your container is secure, your newly opened tahini should be fine in either the fridge or the pantry for a few months to come.