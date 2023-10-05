Your Instant Pot Is The Secret To Shortcut Fruit Curds

Fruit curd, whether it's the classic lemon or something more adventurous like pineapple or passionfruit, offers brightness and acidity in every bite. Whether you use it as a tart filling or spread it on a baked good, it's a remarkable flavor bomb. Homemade curd is usually best, but traditional recipes for it involve a lot of time and energy. While it only has a few ingredients, it can be a temperamental specialty that requires some effort as you carefully whisk the fruit juice and zest, eggs, sugar, and butter together. Do this wrong and you may end up with curd that's too thin or has lots of lumps.

Fortunately, the Instant Pot can remedy this problem and get you away from the stovetop. It's amazing that something that usually needs low-to-medium heat can actually be made in a pressure cooker, and it all comes together quite quickly. After completing the necessary prep, you can have fresh fruit curd in only 10 minutes.