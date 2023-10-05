Add Lemon To Instantly Brighten Up A Can Of Tuna

There's no one best method to pair lemon with canned tuna, although squeezing the lemon juice into your canned fish before using it in your recipe of choice is undoubtedly the most common. For instance, in tuna salads, lemon juice is a must-have ingredient that balances out the overall flavors and adds a hint of tartness for complexity. This method is quick, easy, and also works with a wide range of other tuna dishes.

Another foolproof option — if you really want that citrus beam to shine through — is by zesting your lemon. The zest is less acidic than the juice, but it's much brighter and more fragrant. Not only is it a fantastic addition to the fish, but it also works as a stellar garnish to give dishes like stuffed tuna, crostini, or lettuce wraps a more vibrant appearance. Simply grate the outer yellow part of the lemon for the zest, but try to avoid the white pith underneath — it can get quite bitter.

For those home cooks who want to try something new, there's an entire horizon of lemon condiments to explore. Seasoning mixes of lemon with herb, pepper, garlic, and other spices are excellent shortcuts when you don't have the actual lemon fruit on hand. They'll infuse canned tuna with a more subtle tartness but have the bonus of some other intriguing aromatic nuances. You can also try cooking the tuna with lemon-infused oil, lemon butter, or lemon sauce for a lighter, more dispersed flavor distribution.