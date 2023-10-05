Sauna Ham Is The Cured Meat That's Given A Full Spa Treatment

Whether part of a Christmas spread or a lunchtime sandwich, ham is a carnivorous treat that never gets old. First invented in China, the meat curing process has become a central component of an array of global cuisines, especially in Europe — think the involved process of preparing Spanish jamón ibérico or the salty simplicity of Italian prosciutto. In addition to the infamous renditions in southern Europe, this handy method for storing meats is part of the culinary tradition in Finland, too.

In the Nordic country, ham is prepared using the same practice that local Finnish people enjoy partaking of in their free time — sitting in a sauna. However, don't expect to spot a leg of ham next to a sweating person; the meat is cooked in a specialized smokehouse. This steamy preparation results in a deeply smoky product with a dark, thick rind. The flavor is salty and balanced, perfect for enjoyment on its own or in simple recipes. Let's dive into what this beloved Finnish food is all about.