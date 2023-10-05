Martha Stewart's Clever Rubber Band Trick To Open Stubborn Jars

Jars with lids that won't screw off happen at the least convenient times. Whether it's a jar of olives for your dirty martini or your favorite store-bought pasta sauce for a quick spaghetti dinner, when you want to get the lid off, you don't want to hurt your hand trying to unscrew it. Sure you can run it under hot water or gently top the edges of the lid with a knife in an effort to loosen it up. But you can also try Martha Stewart's clever rubber band trick to get the job done.

If you have a stubborn job, no problem. In a video posted to her TikTok account, the O.G. of domestic homemakers asks, "Ever try to open a jar, and you just can't get enough strength out of your hands?" After using a store-bought opener that will not work, she suggests using a couple of rubber bands. "How great!" she proclaims as the hack easily opens the jar. "Three fat rubber bands, they'll really give you that grip you need to open a stubborn jar lid."