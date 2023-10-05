Loh Shi Fun Noodles Are The Easy Way To Make Your Entire Stir-Fry From Scratch

In addition to water, loh shi fun noodles are comprised of only three ingredients: Rice flour forms the predominant base, a smaller amount of corn starch fills out the dough, and an even smaller amount of tapioca starch increases the chewiness of the noodles. Some versions replace the corn starch with wheat starch, which leads to more transparent noodles but loses the gluten-free quality. Depending on your desired texture, the flour and starch can be combined in different ratios.

Boiling water is poured over the mixture to change its consistency and partially cook it. Then, the dough is rolled out and cut into small pieces; about half an inch long. Give the shaped noodles a quick boil, then they're ready to be added to your stir-fry.

Loh shi fun melds delectably with a variety of sauces and ingredients. They're delicious with a soy-based sauce, minced pork, and mung bean sprouts — the vegetable's crunchy texture perfectly contrasts with the noodles. Loh shi fun also pair well with chicken and prawns alongside a brighter sauce made with calamansi lime. Regardless of the precise additions, the noodles are always tossed in the sauce to absorb the delicious flavors.