The Tasty Way To Prevent Your Soufflé From Sticking To The Dish

Of all the ways you can enjoy eggs, soufflés are some of the lightest, most delicate displays of their versatility. Soufflés are a French culinary tradition characterized by adding yolks and whipped whites separately to a simple batter, which accounts for an airy texture and elegantly puffy presentation.

While soufflés are perfectly simple, using a few household staples, successful execution requires finesse. Because they're a binding agent, eggs have a frustrating tendency to stick to pans or baking dishes, especially if you're not constantly stirring them or using non-stick cookware. Considering soufflés tend to call for ceramic baking dishes, batter sticking to the bottom and sides of your baking dish is a common issue. Luckily, there's an easy and tasty preventative measure that utilizes the same ingredients in your souffle: butter and cheese.

Just as you oil or butter a baking pan before pouring cake batter in, you'll use butter to create a lubricating buffer that'll prevent the eggs from sticking while they bake. That said, soufflés still need the walls of their making dish to guide them while they rise in the oven. Consequently, a thorough dusting of cheese gives eggs a textured surface to cling to so that they can still rely on the baking dish's walls to guide them upwards.