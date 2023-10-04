The Types Of Dishes That Benefit The Most From Sliced Garlic

Garlic is one of the most commonly used ingredients of all time. Famous for its astringency and potent bite, garlic has its fair share of uses. While there are those who believe there is no such thing as too much garlic, there are certain processes by which the clove can become far too strong for the dish at hand. The good news is that there are ways to incorporate garlic into dishes without it taking over completely. One is to slice, rather than crush garlic.

Sliced garlic is one of its mellowest forms. It works best in dishes where its presence is meant to enhance as opposed to conquer. The sliced garlic will lend a mild taste to the proceedings, and, depending on how you cook it, sweetness and caramelization. Cooked garlic has a much sweeter taste than raw. This sweetness shines through when it's been sliced and pan-fried in butter or oil as the base of a sauce.

So, think sautéed vegetables, light sauces for pasta, fish, or rice, salad dressings, and even as a slightly crunchy garnish for soup. The idea is to give the dish a general boost of flavor.