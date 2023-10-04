The Types Of Dishes That Benefit The Most From Sliced Garlic
Garlic is one of the most commonly used ingredients of all time. Famous for its astringency and potent bite, garlic has its fair share of uses. While there are those who believe there is no such thing as too much garlic, there are certain processes by which the clove can become far too strong for the dish at hand. The good news is that there are ways to incorporate garlic into dishes without it taking over completely. One is to slice, rather than crush garlic.
Sliced garlic is one of its mellowest forms. It works best in dishes where its presence is meant to enhance as opposed to conquer. The sliced garlic will lend a mild taste to the proceedings, and, depending on how you cook it, sweetness and caramelization. Cooked garlic has a much sweeter taste than raw. This sweetness shines through when it's been sliced and pan-fried in butter or oil as the base of a sauce.
So, think sautéed vegetables, light sauces for pasta, fish, or rice, salad dressings, and even as a slightly crunchy garnish for soup. The idea is to give the dish a general boost of flavor.
How strong do you want it?
When you are cooking with garlic, you need to think about two things: How strong you want the flavor to be, and what type of dish you're cooking. If you're making something heavy, like a ragu bolognese, then sliced garlic will get lost amid the other sauce ingredients. Crushed garlic is best for recipes like this. Crushing garlic releases more of the essential oils within the clove, therefore giving you a far more intense flavor than you have with sliced.
Pan-fried sliced garlic, which is sometimes known as adha, is a great flavor-boosting garnish. It's a Palestinian tradition where the garlic slices are fried in oil alongside other spices until browned and crispy. This is done over lower heat so the flavors are gently coaxed out and the garlic doesn't burn. This topping brings a delightful crunch to a soup or salad, adding textural complexity and a more caramelized garlic taste.
To slice garlic, you first need to peel the skin from the garlic clove. Using a paring knife, slice off the root end of the clove, the part that connects to the base of the whole bulb. Continuing with the knife, catch the skin on the blade and peel it back until you have a whole, clean clove. Proceed to cut thin, even slices and set them aside for use in your light sauce, dressing, or garnish.